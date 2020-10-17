The League of Women Voters of Skagit County has put online its prerecorded forums featuring candidates for public office.
Forums with candidates for two seats on the Skagit County Board of Commissioners, one seat on the Skagit Public Utility District Board of Commissioners and one judge position in Skagit Superior Court are posted on the league's website, skagitlwv.org.
The league partnered with Mount Vernon's government television channel, TV10, to produce the forums, which are hosted on the city's YouTube channel.
In addition to these local races, the league's website has links to forums with candidates for state and federal legislative races.
The general election is Nov. 3.
