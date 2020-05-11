Ron Wesen will face a challenger for his seat on the Skagit County Board of Commissioners.
Wesen, who represents the northwest part of the county, was among two candidates to file to run for the position as of 5 p.m. Monday. The other is Anacortes business owner Johnny Archibald.
The filing period for the 2020 election runs through Friday.
This year’s primary election for those races with three or more candidates will be Aug. 4, while the general election is set for Nov. 3.
The other county commissioner spot on the 2020 ballot had one candidate as of Monday afternoon — Burlington Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Peter Browning. The position is held by Ken Dahlstedt.
Several incumbents filed to run for their state legislative offices: Keith Wagoner (District 39 Senate), Liz Lovelett (District 40 Senate), Debra Lekanoff (District 40 House) and Alex Ramel (District 40 House).
Ramel, who was appointed to the position in January, is the only one with a challenger so far — Russ Dzialo of Bellingham.
In District 10, Bill Bruch, chairman of the Skagit County Republican Party has filed to run for the seat held by Dave Paul, while Suzanne Woodard and Greg Gilday have filed to run for the seat of the retiring Norma Smith.
In District 39, incumbent Rep. Robert Sutherland and challenger Claus Joens have filed to run.
Three have filed to run as judges for Skagit County Superior Court.
While Brian Stiles and Laura Riquelme have filed to retain their seats, Skagit County District Court Judge Tom Verge has filed to run for a seat held by Dave Needy.
Members of the U.S. House of Representatives Rick Larsen and Suzan DelBene filed to run for re-election, and both will face challengers — Larsen will be joined in the Congressional District 2 race by Jason Call, Karl Ilonummi and Timothy Hazelo, and DelBene in District 1 by Jeffrey Beeler, Robert Dean Mair and Steven Skelton.
Ken Goodwin has filed to run for a commissioner seat on the Skagit Public Utility District that is held by Al Littlefield.
