...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 1 PM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Skagit County Board of Commissioners will interview two candidates Friday who wish to serve as mayor of Hamilton.
Following interviews with Hamilton Town Council members Travis Patrick and Tim Morrison the commissioners may select one to serve as mayor.
Interviews are scheduled from 10 to 11 a.m. The commissioners will meet on Zoom.
Former Mayor Carla Vandiver was disqualified from serving as mayor in December after it was determined she wasn’t registered to vote in Hamilton for part of her time in office.
By law, the town had 90 days after Vandiver changed her voter registration to an address in Island County to appoint a replacement. After 90 days, which passed in August 2020, the authority to appoint a new mayor fell to county officials.
The county had hoped to have a new in place by now, with Patrick and Morrison applying for the spot by the Jan. 14 deadline. Only Town Council members were eligible to apply for the vacant mayor position.
But Patrick was deemed ineligible because of a voter registration issue.
Once he corrected the issue, the county commissioners interviewed him for his open position and appointed him to the seat in late February.
