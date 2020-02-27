A 60-year-old Cape Horn man was arrested Wednesday after a U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigation revealed he possessed thousands of images and videos of child pornography.
Brett James Barry was charged in Skagit County Superior Court with five counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and two counts of first-degree dealing in depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Skagit County Superior Court, a Homeland Security Investigations agent traced the explicit images to an IP address associated with Barry’s residence in early 2019.
After several more downloads from the IP address, the agent contacted Barry, who allegedly admitted he had viewed child pornography for at least the past 15 years.
More than 20,000 images or videos of suspected child pornography were allegedly found on hard drives and other devices belonging to Barry, the affidavit states.
According to court records, a warrant for Barry’s arrest was issued Dec. 5. He was arrested Wednesday at his home in the 7000 block of Rainbow Court.
He is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $100,000 bail. Should he be released, he is to have no access to the internet.
