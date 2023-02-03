Residents of the La Conner area lost power Thursday afternoon when a vehicle collided with a utility pole.
About 1,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power Thursday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of La Conner-Whitney and McLean roads.
The vehicle collision, which occurred about 1:40 p.m., caused outages in La Conner, Shelter Bay and on the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation.
Puget Sound Energy deenergized the lines about 2:11 p.m. to allow first responders to be able to move the damaged vehicle.
"The damage the vehicle did was extensive and the pole it hit was a 45-foot pole, the largest we have, which takes longer to replace," Puget Sound Energy spokesperson Gerald Tracy said in an email.
La Conner-Whitney Road was closed while repairs were made.
Most of the 1,518 customers who lost power had it restored within an hour. Thirty-four customers remained without power until 10:30 p.m., when Puget Sound Energy crews completed repairs.
— Reporter Emma Fletcher-Frazer: efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH
