Residents of the La Conner area lost power Thursday afternoon when a vehicle collided with a utility pole.

About 1,500 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power Thursday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole near the intersection of La Conner-Whitney and McLean roads.

The vehicle collision, which occurred about 1:40 p.m., caused outages in La Conner, Shelter Bay and on the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community reservation.


