SEDRO-WOOLEY — Highway 20 in Sedro-Woolley was closed for several hours Tuesday as the State Patrol investigated a two-vehicle collision that left one person with serious injuries.
About 1:30 p.m., the State Patrol received reports of a black car driving erratically in the area, said trooper Heather Axtman.
Before troopers could respond, they started receiving information that the vehicle had crashed into an oncoming logging truck just west of the Les Schwab Tire Center, she said.
The driver suffered injuries that resulted in him being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, she said.
The investigation is ongoing.
