BURLINGTON — Whether covered in multicolored jewels, flamingos, sunglasses and shoes, or flags and political messages, each art car expresses the owner's (and artist's) personality.
Twenty-two unique art cars were on display on Saturday during the Art CARnival, a fundraiser for Skagit County's Rick Epting Foundation for the Arts. The event was co-sponsored by Dwayne Layne's Skagit Subaru and held outside the car dealership in Burlington.
"These are basically the top (art) cars in the Pacific Northwest," said Ranger Kidwell-Ross, an Alger resident and secretary for the Epting Foundation, a nonprofit.
He said to his knowledge, Saturday's event was the first time an art car event has been held in either Skagit or Whatcom counties. The nonprofit chose to host the event because it fit with the organization's mission of enhancing the community through the arts.
Kidwell-Ross said he started his own toy-themed art car, "Toynota," during the Great Recession to cheer people up.
"(Art cars) are just as varied as the people," he said. "They really reflect people's personalities."
At Saturday's event, guests could vote for favorites in categories such as "most bewildering" and "most likely to be saved by the crusher."
Julie McGuff, of Seattle, estimates her 1998 Honda Civic is bedazzled with thousands of small blue and green jewels, adding about 200 pounds to the car. She started the project in 2013, first covering the car in fridge magnets before deciding to permanently attach the jewels.
The car is as much a work of art as it is a way to get around.
"This is my everyday, one and only car," McGuff said.
Dennis Brandt and Jim Wilson, also of Seattle, have made artwork out of two of their vehicles.
The first is a 1965 Chevrolet step van named Gilda Van GoGo, which the two described as a glamped-up camper. The second is a 2002 Kia Rio decorated in a blue-and-white theme and with ducks and tea cups, among other items.
Brandt said he prefers to let the cars speak for themselves. "It's a lot easier to stand back and let the cars take the glory," he said.
He, too, uses the car as his everyday vehicle.
"There's a lot of people who notice and look the other way," Brandt said. "I think that's the exception. Most people love it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.