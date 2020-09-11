ALGER — Two track champions were crowned late Thursday at Skagit Speedway.
Kelsey Carpenter clinched the sportsman sprints title, and Jared Peterson won the Northwest Focus Midgets circuit crown as the track's tumultuous and creative 2020 season approaches its end.
Jesse Schlotfeldt won the sportsman sprints feature, besting a field in a race that saw several stoppages and tight battles from the front of the field to the back.
Chase Goetz, Sean Johnson, Eric Fisher and Ashleigh Johnson made up the rest of the top five, but it was sixth-place finisher Carpenter who secured his fifth sportsman sprints title and seventh title overall at Skagit Speedway. It was car owner Bill Rude's fourth title, and third with Carpenter behind the wheel.
In the Northwest Focus Midgets classification, Peterson won twice Thursday, claiming both the feature race and sewing up the track title. He had to fight for the former, as Nick Evans led early and Peterson started in seventh.
He battled his way into second place around the race's midway point, then worked the high side to take the lead on his way to his fourth victory at Skagit and seventh in the series.
Mark and Jolene Steen — familiar names to Skagit Speedway fans as Mark Steen is a former sportsman sprints co-champion — won the owners' title.
Evans, Evan Margeson, Nik Larson and Chance Crum made up the rest of the top five in the feature race.
Rick Young claimed his first win of the season in the outlaw tuner race, with Zach Dalrymple, Jon Edwards, Colin Sims and Mike Thomas rounding out the top five.
While the speedway is not permitted to have fans in the stands due to COVID-19 restrictions, it has fielded a season available to watch via pay-per-view at skagitspeedway.tv.
The season is slated to conclude Thursday, Sept. 17, with three classes in action — the 360 sprint cars, modifieds and outlaw tuners. Qualifying is slated to begin at 6:45 p.m., while racing gets underway at 7:30.
