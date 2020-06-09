BURLINGTON — Cascade Mall in Burlington will close permanently at the end of the month.
"With the closure of anchor department stores including JC Penney, Sears and Macy's, and the added financial impact of COVID-19 on tenants as well as ownership, Cascade Mall will permanently close on June 30, 2020," Cascade Mall said in an emailed statement.
The closure will affect the mall’s interior tenants, including American Eagle Outfitters, Spencer’s Gifts, Victoria’s Secret, Zumiez, Claire's, Kay Jewelers, Bail Foot Spa & Massage, Bath & Body Works, GNC Live Well, Nails For You, Super Bow Threading, Laura’s Alterations & Tailor Express, Paris Miki Optical-Lens Lab, T-Mobile, On the Spot Repair, BLVD Fitness, Kahali Academy and Subway, according to a current mall directory.
The mall's exterior-facing tenants including AMC Theater, TJ Maxx, Chuck E. Cheese’s, Furniture World, Cascade Chapel, Heritage Portable Buildings and Applebee's may continue to operate, as COVID-19 health and safety measures allow, according to the statement.
The businesses in Cross Court Plaza, the strip mall adjacent to the mall which is connected to Target, will remain open.
Many spaces inside the Cascade Mall have sat vacant for years. The Macy's at the mall closed in March.
The mall is owned by West Coast real estate company Merlone Geier Partners, which bought the mall in 2017 for $16 million.
The mall opened in 1989.
"As we continue to look to the future, we are considering all options and hoping to reimagine the property in a way that best meets the needs of the community," the mall's statement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.