SEDRO-WOOLLEY — In a world of remote learning and working from home, the information technology sector is forefront in the minds of many, especially those who may not have otherwise thought much about it before.
“This is real-life work,” said Mark Benson, information technology pathway manager for Cascades Job Corps Center in Sedro-Woolley.
At Job Corps, which was revamped in 2017 to focus on information technology and health care, the pandemic has created an increased interest in the IT program, said Melina Zahalka, college and careers director at the center.
“When a student gets out there, they’re going to show up with industry-recognized certification and real hands-on experience,” Benson said.
The pandemic has made more people realize the value of such credentials, and the longevity of the IT field, she said.
“We have more people on the wait-list than we have enrolled,” Zahalka said. “This is not something that’s going away.”
Like other things, however, the pandemic has changed how instruction in the program has had to be done, especially as the live-in campus sent most of its 272 students home.
“We’ve had to get creative,” said Jenie Mott, career technical training instructor. “Computer technician skills are very hands-on.”
In a normal world, students would get hands-on experience working on networks and servers at the Job Corps center. But since COVID-19, the virtual experience has ramped up, including with virtual labs.
Like other educators, that has meant looking for other methods of learning, including videos and lessons that allow students to learn at their own pace.
For Mott, that meant taking apart her personal computers and filming herself putting them back together.
What she learned, and what she can pass on to students, is the importance of being able to communicate, especially when working with clients whose computer skills may be limited.
“We’ve been working a lot on those types of soft skills,” Mott said.
Those skills have been especially helpful for student Jennifer Harvey.
“Being able to understand someone and be understood is really important,” Harvey said. “Also patience. Patience is really important.”
The first few months of the pandemic were difficult, Harvey said. Many students who get into the program do so because they enjoy the hands-on work, and the early days of remote learning had them focusing a lot on textbooks, she said.
As the center has been able to open more for in-person learning, Harvey said she feels her learning has gotten back on track.
“I’ve really been able to shift fully back into my studies,” Harvey said.
Still, some of the increased emphasis on the virtual work that the center has utilized during the pandemic will likely stay, Zahalka said.
Doing so will allow for greater equitable access for its students, and can help ease any potential classroom crowding, she said.
The increased focus on virtual learning also helps prepare the students for the exams required to get their credentials, which are all done online, Benson said.
“Regardless of where a student is in the country, they can get into this virtual world, do everything they would normally do in a real world,” Benson said.
It will also help prepare the students for their future careers, he said.
“With the world of outsourcing, more and more of them are going to be remote,” Benson said.
