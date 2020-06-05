Just hours after Skagit County was approved Friday to move to Phase 2 of the state's Safe Start plan to reopen the economy, county health officials urged residents to continue to exercise caution.
Public Health Director Jennifer Johnson said failure as a community will mean further spread of the coronavirus, and slower progression to future phases.
"We're not out of the woods yet, but with (everyone's) help we can get there," she said at an afternoon meeting of the county commissioners, which came about six hours after the county was given the OK to move to Phase 2.
As of about 10 a.m., it was once again legal to eat at restaurants, get a haircut or shop at stores that hadn't been deemed essential — but not without some capacity restrictions.
Phase 2 is not a total lifting of Stay Home, Stay Healthy restrictions, stated a news release from the county. Much of the guidance issued by county Health Officer Howard Leibrand remains in effect.
At the afternoon meeting, Leibrand urged everyone who can to wear masks in public, maintain at least six feet of distance from others and continue to wash their hands regularly.
With everyone ordered to stay home for the past several weeks, he said the public has had fewer opportunities to violate health guidelines and spread the virus.
"Now, we're going to take the training wheels off," he said.
Returning to restaurants and businesses presents more opportunities for the virus to spread, meaning it will get harder to stay healthy, Leibrand said.
Those who are at higher risk for the virus, or who have had contact with an infected person must continue to stay home, he said.
"High-risk people are still encouraged to stay home and stay healthy," Leibrand said.
While many will be allowed to return to work, those who can continue to work from home should do so, he said.
According to the Safe Start plan, counties must spend at least three weeks at each phase before applying to move to the next one.
Leibrand said the criteria for moving to Phase 3 is not significantly different than it was for moving to Phase 2.
Moving to Phase 3 will require the county to maintain the low rate of new positive COVID-19 cases that it achieved over the past several weeks.
Skagit County first submitted an application last Friday — the same day the governor changed his criteria for moving to Phase 2.
The county sent an updated application Monday, and provided additional information Wednesday at the request of the state Department of Health.
On Thursday, six days after first applying, the commissioners declared intent to move the county into Phase 2 by Friday afternoon, with or without approval from the state.
Had the county commissioners given businesses permission to reopen ahead of approval from the state Department of Health, they would have risked penalties from agencies such as the Liquor Control Board and Labor & Industries.
The commissioners themselves could risk sanctions — including removal from office — for violating the state's order.
"I'm really glad we got (to Phase 2) without necessitating jail time for anyone," county Commissioner Lisa Janicki said at Friday's meeting.
A total of 14 counties were approved Friday morning to move into their next phase of reopening. Snohomish, Whatcom and King were among those progressing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.