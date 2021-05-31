While some Skagit County cemeteries hosted Memorial Day events Monday, others chose to put out flags or flowers in honor of the holiday.
At Greenhills Memorial Cemetery in Burlington, members of the American Legion auxiliary and junior auxiliary placed poppies on graves on Saturday, while at Bow Cemetery flags were placed on Friday.
Among the other cemeteries recognizing the holiday were Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Mount Vernon Cemetery, Grand View Cemetery and Fernhill Cemetery.
