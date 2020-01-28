The United States Census Bureau needs more workers in Skagit County to help it to complete the upcoming 2020 census, which will determine how federal funds are allocated to communities for programs ranging from affordable housing to school lunch assistance.
The Census Bureau is looking for 200 to 250 more applicants in Skagit County to meet its recruitment goals, Darlene Brown, Everett field & recruiting manager for the Census Bureau, told the Anacortes City Council during a presentation Monday night.
She said the temporary positions pay $20 to $22 an hour, offer part-time and flexible hours, paid training and mileage reimbursement, and employees can expect to work in the area in which they live.
Hiring preference is for military veterans and those with previous government experience.
Brown said for each uncounted person, the state loses $2,000 to $3,000 in federal funds, she said.
“You times that by a family of five and by 100 households in the area and you can see that it adds up really quickly,” she said. “Once those funds are lost, we will never get them again. It’s important everyone is counted and our state gets our share of the funding.”
Brown said the census determines funding for 55 federal programs including Pell Grants, Head Start, medical assistance, Medicaid Part B, the national school lunch program, and low- to moderate-income housing loans.
George Kosovich, housing resource coordinator for Skagit County Public Health, said a federal grant is funding Catholic Housing Services’ planned 70-unit affordable housing project on College Way in Mount Vernon, which will provide housing and behavior health services for the homeless.
In the 2010 census, about 83% of Skagit County’s households mailed back their questionnaires, Brown said.
This year, people will be able to complete their census questionnaires online for the first time. They can also respond by mail or phone.
Questionnaires will be mailed out starting in mid-March. After Census Day on April 1, census workers will begin follow-up visits with households that did not respond.
Brown said the Census Bureau is also hiring workers to count those without conventional housing or who are experiencing homelessness, and those in group quarters such as jails, nursing homes and dorms. More workers will count those living in hotels and motels, marinas, campgrounds, recreational vehicle parks and other transitory locations.
Brown said Title 13 of the U.S. Code forbids the census from publishing a person’s private information or releasing it to government agencies, such as the Department of Homeland Security. The information will be locked for 72 years.
“This information is strictly to collect data and (to determine) congressional appointments,” she said. “In 2010, (Washington) earned a congressional seat and we’d like to do that again, but we have to get everyone counted.”
She said the 2020 census will include no questions about citizenship.
“We need people to know that they can (complete a census questionnaire) safely without any penalization or intrusion into their homes,” she said.
Anacortes City Council Member Anthony Young said transparency about the process will help build trust among those hesitant to give out personal information.
To apply to work for the Census Bureau, visit 2020census.gov/en/jobs.html
