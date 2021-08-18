Skagit County’s population has grown to nearly 130,000 and has become increasingly diverse — following national demographic trends — according to data from the 2020 Census released Aug. 12.
The county’s population grew by about 11% from 116,901 in April 2010 to 129,523 in April 2020, an increase of 12,622, population data shows.
Skagit is the 11th most populous county in the state.
While many counties throughout the country showed population decreases since 2010, nearly every county in the state experienced growth, according to a Census map.
Conducted every 10 years, the Census helps determine how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed to communities over the next decade.
Growing diversity
The Census also revealed increasing diversity, including the growth of Skagit’s Hispanic and Latino community, and its multiracial population.
About 23,800 in Skagit County reported they were Hispanic or Latino in 2020, about 18% of the total population, demographic data shows. (The Census asked two separate questions to collect information on race and ethnicity and Hispanic or Latino origin.)
Since 2010, the county’s Hispanic and Latino population grew by nearly 21%. The addition of roughly 4,000 people in the Hispanic and Latino community accounted for about 32% of the county’s total population gain.
Skagit’s demographic changes mirror national trends. Latinos made up about half of all U.S. population growth in the past decade, according to the Census.
Skagit’s multiracial population also grew. About 6,700 people identified as two or more races (not Hispanic or Latino), a 171% increase over 2010.
Multiracial population growth represented a third of all population growth in the county.
Meanwhile, the county’s non-Hispanic white population grew by just 3% since 2010. With slower growth and other groups experiencing more rapid growth, the non-Hispanic white population now represents a smaller share of the total population.
In 2010, about 77% of people identified as white alone, and not Hispanic or Latino. In 2020, that figured dropped to about 71%.
Other racial groups, which represent small percentages of the county’s total population, also saw growth, data shows.
The Black and African American population increased by about 15%; the American Indian and Alaskan Native population by 14%; the Asian population by 36%; and the Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander population by 85%. People who reported they were some other race increased by 21%.
Skagit County is the 16th most diverse county out of 39 in the state, according to the Census.
An aging population
Census data show Skagit County’s population is getting increasingly older.
Between 2010 and 2020, the population 18 and over increased by 12,456, or about 14%. Meanwhile, the population under 18 increased by just 76, or about .3%.
About 79% of Skagit’s population is 18 and over, ranking 24th of 39 counties.
