...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Wade Lapp blows sawdust off of him Friday after competing in the Loggerodeo quick carve event in Sedro-Woolley. The 75-minute competition is held every day of Loggerodeo followed by the quick carve auction at 5 p.m.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The buzz of chain saws and the smell of sawdust filled the streets of Sedro-Woolley on Friday.
The city's yearly Loggerodeo event — a weekend of activities, parades and more — that leads up to the Fourth of July kicked off with the start of its annual chain saw carving competition.
The competition will consist of a daily quick carve event and auction, a main carving event in which contestants have four days to carve a 6- to 8-foot cedar log, and an awards ceremony in which judges and the community will vote on their favorite carvings.
Carvers received 75 minutes Friday afternoon to make a sculpture in the first of the quick carve events.
The carvers focused on their wood, scattering sawdust and debris over the parking lot where the event was held as volunteers busily swept and shoveled the debris away.
Onlookers stood behind caution tape, watching the carvers at work.
Christian Felix and his son Gio Nunez have lived in Sedro-Woolley for less than a month.
They were driving by when they heard the commotion and decided to check it out.
Coming from a more urban area, Felix said to walk around a corner and see a chain saw carving competition was an interesting experience. It was different than anything he’d ever seen before.
Mark Colp, one of the competitors, said it was his 19th year participating in Loggerodeo. Colp, who lives in California, said every year Sedro-Woolley residents who have bought his work in past years approach him and say hello.
He praised the Sedro-Woolley community for supporting wood carvers, and said he is happy to be invited to Loggerodeo year after year.
“This whole town has made (chain saw carving) a special event,” Colp said. “It’s one time a year, (you get to) see all these great carvers together, get a great piece carved on local wood, and … these people get to see it from the raw log all the way down to the fine finish.”
Colp said he wanted to win partly for the bragging rights he would hold over his fellow carvers.
“It's really a good kind of friendly competition,” Colp said. “But at the same time, we get to show off a little bit.”
More events, including parades, a beard contest, a run, live music and fireworks, will continue throughout the weekend.
Loggerodeo President Dottie Chandler said the event is an important part of Sedro-Woolley’s history and culture.
“It's just a happy thing,” Chandler said. “(It’s) something everybody, all the families, look forward to.”
