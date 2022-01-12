A group gathered Wednesday at the Mount Vernon Senior Center for the second week of chair yoga taught by volunteer Margo Cunningham.

Chair yoga focuses on slow and gentle movements to improve mobility and balance.

“I know how wonderful it is for people,” said Cunningham, who taught chair yoga in the past and wanted to get back into it after having knee surgery.

The class started with seated stretches and moved to both seated and standing exercises. It ended with deep breathing exercises and a meditative cool down.

The free class is open to all ages. It meets at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the senior center.

