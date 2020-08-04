Peter Browning and Mary Hudson lead the primary race for Skagit County commissioner in District 2, according to early election results.
Browning, CEO and president of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce, leads the race with 2,043 votes, or almost 40%. Mount Vernon City Council member Mary Hudson sits second with 1,664 votes, or about 32%.
Ken Dahlstedt, a four-term incumbent, is third with 1,429 votes, or 28%.
The top two candidates when the remaining ballots are counted will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
District 2 includes Mount Vernon and the southwest portion of the county.
The county plans to post an updated ballot count at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Election results aren't final until certification, which is set for Aug. 18.
Browning said his early lead over Dahlstedt surprised him.
"I'm a little shocked," he said. "I thought I'd be glad to get second place."
But the fact that he and Hudson are leading makes it clear to him that voters want new perspectives in local government.
"It's time for a change, there's no question about that," he said.
Hudson's message during the campaign was also one of change, saying the public is ready for a new voice in county government.
"I'm hoping this means people are ready for a change," she said.
Dahlstedt campaigned on his experience, saying his time in office has helped him build relationships with state and federal officials, and has prepared him to tackle a post-COVID recession.
However, his opponents criticized him for the negative relationship he's cultivated with city leadership, most specifically with Mount Vernon.
