After the first set of primary election results were released Tuesday night, Nickolas Lavacca was the top vote-getter in the Sedro-Woolley City Council race that will determine which two candidates advance to the Nov. 2 general election.
Lavacca had about 48% of the vote with 506 votes, ahead of David Baer with about 32% and 334 votes. Incumbent Kevin Loy had about 20% with 205 votes.
"I'm really encouraged. I was surprised to see such good results," Lavacca said Tuesday.
He said going door to door to meet voters was likely a boost to the campaign.
"I've gone to those doors, talked to those people and asked what was important to them," he said.
Loy is the race's incumbent after being appointed to a vacant seat in January 2020, with Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson casting the tiebreaking vote to seat Loy instead of another nominee.
Loy, who served previously on the council, faces two challengers who are new to politics in Lavacca and Baer.
Ballots will continue to be counted in the coming days ahead of the Aug. 17 certification. The two top vote-getters will advance to the general election.
