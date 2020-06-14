Today’s news includes a change coming for the Skagit Valley Herald, starting Monday, June 22.
On that day, Mondays become digital only, which means there will be no printed Skagit Valley Herald newspaper that day. There will, however, still be news. We will deliver it not only on our website, but also in the form of an email newsletter to help guide subscribers to the important news needed to start their week.
We have contemplated digital-only Mondays for nearly a decade, knowing that as technology continued to revolutionize our world, some adjustments would become necessary. It’s a step already taken by many other newspapers.
The disruption of this pandemic made the timing right for us now. Change is to be expected when a business is 136 years old. It’s hard to believe that it was only 1999 when we added the Sunday edition. That was a good business decision for then and now.
The decision we’ve made for the Monday edition is about the long-term health of this community newspaper and acknowledges that not all of our readers get their information in print.
Subscribers for whom we have email addresses will get a test newsletter Monday, June 15. Subscribers who do not receive the newsletter may send their current email to circulation@skagitpublishing.com so that we can include you next week.
We also recognize that some readers do not go online at all. For that reason, we will move our Monday comics and Spare Time pages into the Sunday newspaper, along with the local “Get To Know” feature introducing residents around the valley. Our Education Focus coverage and the World of Wonder page will move to Tuesdays.
We have produced a Frequently Asked Questions document that we hope will answer any remaining questions that you have. You can find it at goskagit.com/faqmonday.
We value our subscribers and thank you for continuing to support your local newspaper.
