Because of COVID-19, changes are in store this year for the area's Thanksgiving meal programs.
While some have changed the way they do things — including going to delivery or pick-up formats — at least one has been canceled.
The Sedro-Woolley Community Thanksgiving Dinner, which celebrated its 45th year in 2019, will not be held.
In Mount Vernon, the Skagit Valley College culinary arts program will deliver meals to local families as it has done for more than two decades, though fewer people will be involved.
"This year will look different than past years, but we are happy to keep it going and provide meals for 25 families in our community," said Lyn Highet, food services manager for the culinary program.
Highet said at the start of the school year, students practiced their knife skills by cutting hundreds of pounds of potatoes, carrots, onions and bread.
The vegetables were steamed, vacuum sealed and frozen for eventual use in making mashed potatoes and side dishes.
"Bakery students practiced making pie crusts and rolls, which have also been frozen to bake off," Highet said. "Students are learning stocks and sauces, some of which will be used for gravy."
In the past, 30 to 50 volunteers helped prepare, assemble and deliver meals. This year, there will be only three or four staff and a couple students in the kitchen on Thanksgiving morning.
That small group will put the meals together and prepare them for delivery. Highet said all the planning and work done ahead will be instrumental in pulling it all together.
To further keep volunteers safe, the drivers who deliver the meals will remain in their cars while the kitchen crew loads the meals.
"Usually, our volunteer drivers from the community and other clubs on campus join us in the kitchen for coffee and donuts and the fun part of loading the turkeys," Highet said.
The Sedro-Woolley Senior Center usually hosts a sit-down dinner for about 125 people the Thursday before Thanksgiving.
This year, the meals will be available by delivery or pick-up only.
"It's usually a pretty big event, and it's one we look forward to," said Ellen Schweigert, senior center coordinator. "Now we will offer pick-up and our Meals on Wheels partners will be delivering dinners. Right now, we have about 90 going out."
The Skagit Valley Eagles would usually host a dinner for about 150 people while also delivering meals.
"Normally, we do a sit-down dinner with plates and silverware and all that kind of stuff," said Karen Fure, longtime Eagles member and chef. "We just can't do that this year. There will be no service in the club. Everything this year is out the door."
The menu will be scaled down as well.
"We normally do salads, yams and a lot of other stuff, but that's just not going to happen this year," Fure said. "Plus, it takes so many takeout boxes, which are hard to find right now, especially the kind we really like to have. It has been tough."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.