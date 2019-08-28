More workers in the state would be eligible for overtime pay under new rules proposed by the state Department of Labor & Industries.
Starting in July 2020, employers would have to start paying overtime to some salaried employees who were previously exempt from overtime. The change would impact about 250,000 workers over six years, according to L&I.
Under the current rules, a salaried employee can make $23,660 a year and be exempt from overtime pay, if they meet a certain job description. The state’s proposal would raise the minimum salary level for exempt employees to $70,000, or about $1,536 a week, by 2026.
The changes would be instituted in phases. Beginning July 1, 2020, businesses with 50 or fewer employees would have to pay exempt workers at least $35,000 a year, or $675 a week, according to L&I’s proposal. For those with 51 or more employees, they would have to pay exempt workers at least $49,000 a year, or $945 a week.
The state is also revising the job duties test for exempt employees, who must be “white collar” workers such as executives, administrators, professionals or outside salespeople.
L&I is expected to approve the changes by the end of the year. A public comment period is open through 5 p.m. Sept. 6.
In 2016, a new federal rule would have raised the minimum salary for exempt employees to about $47,000. That rule did not go into effect.
In a June news release, L&I Director Joel Sacks said while the state’s minimum wage has gone up, the minimum salary for exempt employees has not changed since 1976. The changes will ensure workers are paid for extra hours, he said.
John Sternlicht, CEO of the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, said while the nonprofit has no position on the proposal, the changes will impact businesses in different ways.
“I expect it will cause (businesses) to be more judicious about the overtime they allow, whereas before it didn’t matter because all these people were exempt,” he said.
He said the state is also looking more closely at who truly qualifies as an exempt employee.
Audra Ramerman, EDASC director of finance and administration, said to comply with the new rules, companies have three options: bump an employee’s salary, pay overtime, or switch the employee to hourly.
The changes may mean more work for a company’s human resources department, due to requirements around tracking and reporting hours for salaried nonexempt and hourly workers, she said.
At an Aug. 15 public hearing on the proposal, Ethan Shutt, a representative of SEIU 775, a union for caregivers, said the changes will help restore work-life balance.
“It isn’t right that entry-level employees should be forced to give up all their time without reasonable compensation,” he said.
Kris Johnson, president of Association of Washington Business, wrote on the organization’s website that the changes “go too far, too fast.”
“There’s no guarantee employers could afford to pay overtime, especially small businesses,” he wrote. “And the rule change could trigger a number of unintended consequences, including a loss of flexible schedules, fewer opportunities for advancement and — for nonprofits in particular — a major impact to the bottom line that could force a reduction in service.”
Ramerman said both employers and employees will need to adjust.
“There’s going to be some sort of middle ground we come to,” she said. “There will be a cutback on number of hours people work, and I think businesses will redefine their roles. But I don’t think this is going to be the wholesale way we’re going to lift people out of working poverty and it’s not going to be life-changing to employees or employers.”
The changes will not affect some categories of employees with jobs that don’t require overtime pay, according to L&I. Other professions, such as registered nurses, cannot be required to work overtime.
