The state Department of Natural Resources proposes making about 1,550 acres of forest land in Skagit County trust land that can be logged for timber revenue to support various school programs throughout Washington.
Those 1,550 acres are currently held as land bank properties, meaning they were purchased by the state with the intent of making them working, trust land forests in the future.
The acreage is dispersed over four locations: east of Big Lake, northeast of Sedro-Woolley, north of Bow and northwest of Lake Cavanaugh.
Making those local forest properties state trust lands will enable Natural Resources to retire — and sell — trust lands elsewhere.
“The purpose of this process is to sell properties that do not generate revenue, and to acquire properties that have greater revenue potential,” said a Natural Resources fact sheet.
The proposed exchange also involves lands in Benton, Jefferson, Kitsap, Klickitat, Okanogan, Snohomish and Spokane counties.
Overall, the proposal is to retire and sell about 1,200 acres of trust lands throughout those counties and to replace them with about 1,600 acres elsewhere.
Natural Resources is taking public comment until 5 p.m. Nov. 22 and will hold a public hearing in Mount Vernon at 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Skagit County Commissioners Office at 1800 Continental Place.
Comments can be emailed to exchanges@dnr.wa.gov or mailed to the Department of Natural Resources, Conservation, Recreation and Transactions Division, Attn.: Land Bank Exchange 2019, P.O. Box 47014, Olympia, 98504-7014.
For more information: dnr.wa.gov/managed-lands/land-transactions/land-bank-exchange-2019.
