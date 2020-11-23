CONWAY — Skagit County Fire District 3 will be looking for a new fire chief.
Mike Ray has informed the district's board of commissioners that he will be leaving as chief at the end of January.
“It’s been a wonderful 3 1/2 years getting to know the members and the community," Ray said. "It's been a great place to be able to collaborate with everybody on expanding the capabilities of the fire district.”
Ray came to the Conway-area district in 2017, replacing longtime chief Jon Van Pelt.
Commissioner Matt Stratton, whose tenure on the board began in January, said the board has begun the process of putting together an application.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the desire to find the right person for the job, Stratton said selecting a chief may take awhile.
"We’re going to take it slow,” he said.
Because of the changing nature of the fire service, including increased regulations and training, the board will likely look for a full-time chief, Stratton said.
“The job has grown to be quite a bit more than a rural firefighter (position) like it used to be,” he said.
Ray, who is also a full-time captain in the Bellingham Fire Department, has been serving the district in a part-time capacity.
“We’ve made a lot of advancements and improvements," he said. "It was a good first step, now we’re ready to move on. We’ve grown to a point where having a full-time 40-hour-week chief is where the department needs to be.”
Stratton said the board hopes to attract a diverse pool of applicants.
“We want to be open to all people who are qualified and want to work for a small rural fire department,” he said.
