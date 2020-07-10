The Mount Vernon Coastal store plans to give away 300 free life jackets for kids up to age 12 on Saturday at the Skagit County Fairgrounds.
The drive-thru event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the fairgrounds parking lot on a first come, first served basis, according to a press release.
Employees and volunteers will wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.
The fairgrounds are located at 479 West Taylor Street in Mount Vernon.
“Water safety is top of mind for all of us here at Coastal,” Lori McKinnon, Coastal president said in the release.
Company-wide, 5,000 life jackets will be given away in various communities, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.