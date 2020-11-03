On a sunny morning in mid-October, six preschool students participated in a shape discovery activity to help them learn geometry.
The kids found inspiration in their outdoor classroom at the Skagit Valley Playfields in Mount Vernon. They located triangles in spiderwebs, a heart shape in a leaf, and squares and rectangles in picnic benches and playground equipment.
After having to cancel in-person classes this spring due to COVID-19, the Children’s Museum of Skagit County restarted its Museum Explorers preschool program this fall in a hybrid format. Students participate in online Zoom classes and spend one day a week learning outdoors.
Treva Votipka, who was the preschool’s director and teacher until this week, said kids have learned about topics from colors to numbers at parks, trails and farms in Skagit County.
“I think it opens up their eyes to the world around them more,” she said.
Classes take place rain or shine, and several of the outdoor locations have picnic shelters for cover.
Cate Anderson, the museum’s executive director, said an all-online format worked well this spring because the students already knew each other. The fall’s new group of students had yet to develop those bonds.
Rick Levine, a pediatrician at Skagit Pediatrics, suggested outdoor school, and the museum developed the classes, which are limited to six students.
“(We wanted to find a way) to do it safely with young children,” Anderson said. “One of the markers you are looking for with kindergarten readiness is social and emotional development.”
Carolyn VanderVegt, of Mount Vernon, the grandmother of one of the students, said the outdoor classes have been helpful.
“His parents really want him to socialize,” she said.
VanderVegt said another benefit is that her grandson can go somewhere while his mother helps an older child at home with online school.
Anderson said the Children’s Museum will continue the hybrid preschool until the museum is allowed to reopen.
In normal times, the museum offers three-hour preschool classes five days a week. They are a chance for kids to explore exhibits ranging from science to music.
Votipka said it’s been difficult to watch some kids she knows would benefit from additional in-person, one-on-one time.
“On the other hand, it’s amazing to see how resilient and adaptable children are,” she said.
Voptika stepped down as preschool teacher last week to take a position at another Skagit County school. Jenny O’Brien, who previously ran the museum’s Kaleidoscope Play & Learn group, is filling the role.
“I think (the classes) are an opportunity to develop a love of the outdoors, regardless of the weather,” O’Brien said.
Open-air school during pandemics is not a new concept.
In the early 1900s, outdoor schools sprung up in Europe and then the United States to fight the spread of tuberculosis, according to a September article in Smithsonian Magazine.
O’Brien, who shadowed Voptika in the position last week, said kids were good about wearing their face coverings during class.
She said she thinks the hybrid format will not be a problem for most of the kids, who are between the ages of 3 and 5.
“For some, they don’t know any difference — one day they go outdoors and the other day they are on the computer,” O’Brien said.
She said outdoor school also gives kids time to be independent from their caregivers, another component of social and emotional development. A Children’s Museum board member has volunteered to help supervise the students, allowing parents to take a few hours off.
“You want them to learn to listen to rules, to people and to deal with a teacher’s set of expectations,” O’Brien said. “It’s great for them to get a little tiny introduction to that.”
