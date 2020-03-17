In times of trouble, Mister Rogers was known to say we should “look for the helpers.”
In Skagit County, one team of helpers is working to make life a little better by spreading the joy of gardening.
“Gardening is not canceled,” said John Christianson, who owns Christianson’s Nursery with his wife Toni. “The importance of being outside and getting fresh air is more important now than ever.”
In response to last week’s closure of schools statewide — an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and associated COVID-19 disease — the Christiansons announced Saturday they would be giving free vegetable starters to all teachers and children out of school.
“(Gardening) is a source of happiness to so many people,” John Christianson said.
The give-away was meant to last through the weekend, he said. Instead, spurred by enthusiasm for the idea and monetary donations, it will last through Friday.
By giving out vegetables, as opposed to other plants or flowers, people may be able to find comfort in having a reliable food source, John Christianson said.
“You’ll have fresh veggies in uncertain times,” he said.
John Christianson said another local business, Black Bird Landscaping in La Conner, will donate 400 birdhouse kits this weekend.
