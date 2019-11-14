MOUNT VERNON — For the 70th year, the Skagit Valley Herald Christmas Fund is beginning the process of giving families in Skagit County a merrier Christmas.

Registration for the annual fund opened Monday, with 159 families registered by Wednesday afternoon, fund administrator Lynn Postler said.

"It fills a big need in our community," Postler said.

The fund provides toys, books and holiday meals to families in need throughout the county.

Registration is open through 5 p.m. Dec. 6.

Eligible families must be Skagit County residents, have custody of one or more dependent children and have a family income under 150 percent of federal poverty guidelines.

To register, call 360-419-7182 or the Spanish line at 360-419-7182 between 1 and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Spanish lines are manned by Spanish-speaking volunteers from the Mount Vernon Sea Mar clinic, Postler said.

— Reporter Kera Wanielista: 360-416-2141, kwanielista@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kera_SVH, facebook.com/KeraReports

More from this section

Load comments