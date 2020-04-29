MOUNT VERNON — Personally-crafted cards and notes were received with smiles this week by some of those working on the local front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What a lovely gift, all those handwritten notes,” Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation Executive Director Linda Frizzell said Tuesday morning, following the delivery of a box full of the items — many with gift cards tucked inside.
The notes and cards were written by members of the Cornwall Church congregation. Pastor Bryon Mengle said the church announced April 19 — during its online Sunday service — that it was arranging a Hope Drive to gather words of encouragement for hospital and fire department workers.
The following Friday and Saturday, the church operated a drive-thru for members to drop off items.
“No one had to get out of their car and we could respect social distancing,” Mengle said. “People could just drive up and roll down their windows to drop off their items. We had a bin for either firefighters, or doctors and nurses.”
In four hours, the project netted about 320 cards and letters, about half of which included gift cards for coffee shops, gas stations, restaurants, salons and grocery stores as an extra show of thanks.
“As a church we have a unique position to be able to encourage our people to serve and make a difference,” Mengle said. “Everyone can write a letter, anyone can write a card, anybody can be a source of encouragement. ... We wanted our church to be able to mobilize in hope.”
The gesture spurred smiles and lifted spirits following deliveries Monday to the Mount Vernon Fire Department’s LaVenture Road station and on Tuesday to Skagit Valley Hospital.
“When I came in this morning there was an envelope on my desk with a thank-you note in it and a Starbucks gift card,” Mount Vernon Fire Chief Bryan Brice said of the surprise that greeted him Monday. “I opened it this morning and just thought, that is so nice of somebody to take the time to do that.”
As he finished his afternoon cup of coffee Monday, he said support from the community is always appreciated, but particularly now as firefighters are under additional stress regarding the safety of themselves, their families and those they serve.
“When we receive just a thank-you note ... or a phone call that says ‘thank you,’ it’s a great reminder of why we do what we do,” Brice said. “It’s humbling and it’s so satisfying to know that there are people out there who care about us and appreciate what we do.”
Frizzel said the church’s effort was the latest in a series of outpourings of support from the community.
“We have had over 100 different individuals and organizations and companies just step up out of the goodness of their heart showing support for the work of the staff. Really, it’s overwhelming ... to have the community backing us up in that way,” she said.
Donations have included personal protective equipment such as masks, meals, bouquets of flowers and signs put up on hospital grounds to show support. Tuesday’s delivery was distributed among those handling COVID-19 cases, those working in respiratory care and the emergency room, and those keeping the facility clean.
“I know the staff really, really appreciates it because we’re in it for the long haul here,” Frizzel said. “It’s always great to know someone is cheering you on.”
