MOUNT VERNON — Teenagers in foster care in Skagit County got fresh haircuts, and new backpacks and shoes to start the school year at a first-of-its-kind event Saturday.
Citipoint Church in Mount Vernon organized the “Kickback to School” event to support foster kids and their families, especially with the uncertainty of COVID-19, said Michael Anderson, associate pastor for the church.
“A new pair of shoes and even a fresh haircut can kind of give you the confidence you need to enter into a new school or situation,” he said.
The event was held at Evergreen Beauty College in Mount Vernon, with student stylists providing the haircuts.
The church had also planned events for Friday and Sunday, as part of ongoing work to support kids in the foster care system in Skagit County, Anderson said.
On Friday, the church held a “Foster Family Night” for foster children from birth to fifth grade, which included physically distanced games for kids while parents got to take a night off, Anderson said.
On Sunday, training was planned for church members to learn more about becoming foster parents or part of a support network, he said.
Anderson said the foster care system in Skagit County has about 150 kids and only about 80 homes. Because the system is stretched thin, kids spend nights in hotels and are often split up from their siblings, he said.
Statewide, there are about 9,000 foster kids and fewer than 5,000 foster homes.
Anderson said the church’s goal is to be a “foster church” that supports agencies, parents and kids.
“Our goal is not just to do this ourselves but to train other people in other churches to do this as well,” he said.
About 25 families had registered for Saturday’s event, including Angela and Tony Welch of Mount Vernon, who are foster parents to siblings Anisa, 15, and Johnny, 12.
Angela Welch said she and her husband have been foster parents for seven years and have fostered Anisa and Johnny for six months. They hope to eventually adopt the children.
She said the family is preparing for the challenges of remote learning this fall, which can be especially difficult on kids in foster care.
“The big thing in foster care is that kids all need something different,” she said.
Dani Needham, foster church team leader for Citipoint Church, said COVID-19 has created additional stress and isolation for foster parents, who already had a hard time finding support.
Needham, who was a social worker for 20 years and is a foster parent, said there is a huge need for foster homes, especially for teenagers. The church hopes to make the process of fostering less overwhelming.
“Our hope is that people feel more comfortable being foster parents when they see they can get support,” she said.
The church plans to make “Kickback to School” an annual event.
