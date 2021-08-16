MOUNT VERNON — One loved milkshakes. One gave a friend a blanket decorated with dogs. One insisted her husband give his jacket to a shivering stranger on a chilly day.
At Mount Vernon Seventh-Day Adventist Church on Monday, friends and family remembered 10 people who died in the past year — complete with their quirks, kindnesses and personalities. All of them had been homeless.
Each person’s name and age was read during the ceremony, and friends told stories about them, including one about a woman who doled out hot oatmeal to her fellow homeless.
Members of faith communities, law enforcement agencies and social services organizations were among those who attended the memorial at the church, which has been involved with efforts to fight homelessness including hosting a winter shelter.
Arlene Salt, who has been involved in such efforts in recent years, said she has been touched by the generosity she has seen.
“It moved my heart how generous people were,” Salt said. “My life has been so deeply blessed by people I met here who lived on the streets.”
