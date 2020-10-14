MOUNT VERNON — Members of First United Methodist Church in Mount Vernon gathered Wednesday for a socially-distanced drive-thru birthday party.
About 20 cars lined up around the church to wish Edith Thomas a happy 101st birthday. The cars were donned with balloons and signs, and as they drove past the drivers honked their horns.
Thomas, who was seated outside the church with family, wore a mask and waved at the passing cars while they did a couple laps around the parking lot. After the celebration, Thomas went inside the church for a moment of prayer with Pastor Terry B. Hall.
