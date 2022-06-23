MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Seventh-Day Adventist Church is seeking to test drive a program that allows for the homeless to spend nights in their vehicles on church property, and is looking for partners.
At a community meeting Thursday, representatives from Welcome Home Skagit discussed their plans and fielded concerns from neighbors.
The church could be the first to take advantage of the city of Mount Vernon’s rules regarding safe parking since the rules were implemented by the City Council in 2019.
But the hope is that four or five more churches in the city will also take part and share the burden, said Sarah Vogt, homeless support services manager with Welcome Home Skagit, a nonprofit formed by and for people who lived through homelessness.
Another community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 30, at the church, 4520 E. College Way.
Vogt said she hopes to begin the program the week after.
If implemented, the church would allow in a maximum of 10 vehicles a night.
Participants would check in at 7 p.m. and leave at 7 a.m., Vogt said. Staff would perform a quick background check before admitting participants.
An onsite supervisor would generally require people to stay in their vehicles, she said.
Ideally, Vogt said, each church would host for two weeks at a time.
In years past, the Mount Vernon Seventh-Day Adventist Church hosted an overnight indoor shelter during the winter months, and neighbors voiced some concerns with how that program was run.
Rick Renouard, who lives next to the church, said when the shelter first opened he was disturbed by loud cars late at night coming from the church.
But he said by the next year, supervisors had taken care of the noise issues.
“As long as they can maintain that, I’m fine,” Renouard said.
He said homelessness can happen to just about anyone, and that this service is needed.
Another neighbor, Silverio Arenas, said when the shelter was open he remembers seeing used syringes and people camping in the woods behind the church.
“Not often, but often enough to be concerning,” he said.
He said he’s worried that word will spread, and more than the allowed number of people will come and loiter in the neighborhood.
A residential neighborhood just isn’t the best place for something like this, Arenas said.
Instead, he said officials should consider a centralized lot — possibly in south Mount Vernon — with more capacity for vehicles and closer to emergency services.
“Public money can be going to a better form (of safe parking)” Arenas said.
Vogt said her team will try to get participants connected with other services during their stay, with the hope of getting them on a waiting list for housing.
“The goal is to get them out of their current situation,” she said.
Vogt said her organization works closely with the police, and that neighbors can call 911 if they see drug use or camping. They will also be given an emergency line to someone with Welcome Home Skagit.
