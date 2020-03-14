As many churches in Skagit County cancel services and activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, some are exploring virtual worship services and other ways to stay in touch with their members.
In Mount Vernon, Salem Lutheran Church has suspended all worship services and meetings through the end of March.
“We want to be responsible and act with compassion, especially for the most vulnerable,” said Pastor Marc Hander.
The state Department of Health has recommended that faith-based organizations modify, postpone or cancel gatherings where the new coronavirus and associated COVID-19 disease can spread quickly among those in attendance.
Social distancing measures — including a statewide ban on gatherings of 250 of more and a recommendation to postpone gatherings of 10 or more — are being used to slow the coronavirus’ spread.
Hander said people are afraid and want to come together during difficult times. In place of in-person gatherings, the church is encouraging members to check in with each other through phone calls and cards, or share a meal in a small group.
“That’s what faith communities are for,” he said.
Hander said the church is also looking into posting a Sunday sermon on YouTube, and sending worship materials digitally and by mail for at-home use. He said the plan is to re-evaluate at the end of the month.
Pastor Ryan Rouse at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon said he is encouraging church members to pair up to have a person to connect with over the phone, or to help with errands.
Tom McMichael, pastor of Skagit Valley Catholic Churches, which includes four parishes and one mission, said he has canceled all masses at the direction of the Archdiocese of Seattle.
“For us, as Catholics, (canceling masses) is a very big deal,” he said in a voicemail message. “It’s very different not having the Holy Eucharist, which for Catholics is source and summit of faith.”
He said the church is starting a Facebook page to share masses online, will continue to hold prayer groups for under 10 people, and provide assistance to those who are ill.
Pastor Richard Feagin of United Methodist Church Anacortes said the church is canceling in-person worship following a Friday directive from the bishop of the Greater Northwest Area of the United Methodist Church.
“We know people gain strength from being able to lean on together,” Feagin said. “There is a cost of this, and we’re looking for ways to mitigate that — ways to keep in touch by phone and putting materials on our website.”
Not all churches are canceling services yet.
Julia Berger, executive pastor at Christ the King Skagit in Burlington, said the church will continue to hold services unless required to cancel them.
She said for those who do not wish to attend in-person services, the church will live-stream its three services Sunday morning.
“People are certainly welcome to attend and we are doing everything we can to make sure surfaces and door handles, etc. are clean and we are providing hand sanitizer and tissues while encouraging hand-washing as well,” Berger wrote in an email. “We are taking very seriously our wellness policy in our kids department and taking every precaution possible.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.