Santa will appear over Zoom at an appointed time. Your city’s Christmas tree-lighting is only a click away on Facebook or YouTube.
It’s been a challenging time for local governments, chambers of commerce and civic organizations to arrange holiday displays and events — but they’ve found ways to spread holiday cheer all the same.
They say creativity and hard work have helped them come up with alternatives that allow them to reach as many people as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have a bunch of volunteers who have come together and are trying to keep joy in Christmas,” said Monique Brigham of the Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce.
The Sedro-Woolley Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual tree-lighting at 5 p.m. Friday, with the lighting of the tree on Metcalf Street watchable on Facebook and YouTube.
The organization is also hosting a virtual ugly Christmas sweater/mask 5-kilometer run. Other upcoming Sedro-Woolley holiday events include the Beta Sigma Phi Drive-thru Breakfast at the senior center from 9 to 11 a.m. on Dec. 12 and an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Sedro-Woolley Museum Gift Shop on Dec. 12.
Participants will have to follow state and local safety guidelines to take part in the events.
JoEllen Kesti, a member of the Sedro-Woolley Museum Board and a City Council member, said it is inspiring to see communities work to keep things “safe but Christmasy.”
Like Sedro-Woolley, the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual tree-lighting. That’s set for 6 p.m. Friday on Facebook with appearances by Mayor Laurie Gere and the town crier.
Bridget Fry, the chamber’s events and communications director, said carolers were recorded several weeks ago giving a socially-distanced performance, and videos of the performance will be shared leading up to the tree-lighting ceremony.
She said businesses and organizations are being encouraged to chip in with festive displays.
“We’re asking if they want to decorate more than they normally would so people can drive around, crank up some holiday music and enjoy the magic of decorations and light displays,” Fry said.
She said a map of participating organizations is planned for later this month so fans of displays will know where to go.
Among other events, she said, will be an appearance over Zoom by Santa Claus. The Anacortes Parks & Recreation Department has families signed up for 10-minute slots between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Ellen Gamson, the executive director of the Mount Vernon Downtown Association, said the association expanded its festive decorations for trees downtown, which she said brings a a sense of “joy, beauty and warmth” during dark months.
“We started the lightning of street trees ... to add light and warmth and glow during dark months of the year,” Gamson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.