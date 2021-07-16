With state agencies and counties issuing burn bans during an especially dry and dangerous stretch of the summer, local cities have in the past few days said they're also banning outdoor burning.
The cities of Anacortes, Mount Vernon, Burlington and Sedro-Woolley said they are coordinating with the actions taken by Skagit County, meaning bans are in effect there as well. The bans took effect Friday.
"It's unprecedentedly dry weather," Burlington Fire Marshal Kelly Blaine said. "How often do you get days over 100 degrees in June? It's extremely dry and we need to use extreme caution, and that goes for any kind of outdoor burning."
A news release about the Anacortes ban said it is necessary because of the extended stretch of dry weather, elevated fire danger and local resources committed to fighting fires elsewhere in the state.
The ban is on recreational charcoal and wood fires, and all previously issued permits are temporarily suspended.
Mount Vernon announced that outdoor burning is banned within the city limits and urban growth area, with the exception of permitted agricultural burning.
Several government agencies have issued burn bans recently, with the state Department of Natural Resources announcing a ban on its lands earlier this month and Skagit County announcing its own ban earlier this week.
The DNR announcement noted "unusual fire danger," and anticipating hot, dry weather for several weeks to come extended the ban through at least Sept. 30.
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency drought declaration Wednesday.
