ANACORTES — When Andrew Fischer and Joseph Parsons pulled their carrot cake cupcakes out of the oven at Anacortes Middle School, the cupcakes were golden brown and piping hot.
As the boys bit into them, they had a slight surprise as the sweet treats had a slightly bitter after taste — likely the result of too much baking powder.
“If you haven’t cooked before, this is a good place to start learning,” said Andrew, who is in fourth grade.
Even with the slight misstep, both boys enthusiastically said they wanted to take the cupcakes home to share with their families.
“It tastes better when you make it yourself,” Andrew said.
The carrot cake cupcake recipe was the latest the students in Jackie Davison’s Let’s Bake class had tried in the past few weeks, along with butterscotch cookies and ranger cookies filled with chocolate, coconut, crispy rice cereal and oats.
“My family said those were the best cookies they’ve ever tasted,” said Cadie Engom, a fifth grader at Mount Erie Elementary School.
The Let’s Bake class is open to fourth and fifth graders from each of the Anacortes School District’s three elementary schools. A second class is designed for middle school students.
“If I can get them into scratch cooking I’m hoping that later on in life they’ll want to do more of it,” Davison said.
The afterschool cooking classes were once offered by the school district, but it had to drop them in light of its $1 million budget deficit.
The classes have since been picked up by the city of Anacortes.
“This was a need in our community that we felt we’d like to keep going,” said Anacortes Parks and Recreation Manager Dustin South. “It’s a way for kids to learn something that maybe they don’t learn in school and maybe don’t have the opportunity to learn at home.”
The district’s baking class was popular among students, so it was one of the first the department picked up, South said. With school getting out early last week because of parent-teacher conferences, the department also picked up an afterschool art class.
“We just like the ability to offer a wide variety of programs,” South said. “Not all kids want to participate in sports. Not all kids want to do art classes. But having the opportunity to try out different stuff is important, too.”
For Andrew and his mom Christy Fischer, signing up for the class was a no-brainer. His older brother participated in the class several times.
“He has discovered a joy for cooking,” Christy Fischer said of her older son.
Andrew is not far behind. After his first three weeks, he said he likes the class because it allows him to work with his hands, make something from scratch and do it with his friends.
“You don’t get a chance to do that every day,” he said.
