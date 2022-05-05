...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands
and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
MOUNT VERNON — The final piece of Mount Vernon's downtown floodwall is on its way, which will allow the city to complete a project at least 15 years in the making.
Mount Vernon has ordered barriers — called stop logs — that it can install across the train tracks across from Lions Park in the event of a flood. They should be here by the next flood season, said acting Public Works Director Chris Phillips.
“This is the last piece that would have to go in … before we are completely watertight,” he said.
At its April 27 meeting, the Mount Vernon City Council agreed to a contract amendment with contractor Cowling & Company, ordering the stop logs. The amendment increased the cost to the city by $105,400, to $225,400, according to city documents.
Phillips said the city will finally be able to fully protect its historic downtown, and he thanked the council and former Public Works Director Esco Bell for their leadership and vision.
The city first began to study flood protection in 2005. Research, design and construction has spanned three city mayors.
“This is a culmination of almost a decade and a half’s work,” Phillips said. "It's a huge celebration."
Flooding last November was the first big test of the city's floodwall, which was substantially completed in 2018. At the time of the fall flooding, downtown residents and business owners cheered the floodwall's performance, saying the difference was like night and day.
However, city crews had to lay hundreds of sandbags across the tracks to keep water from pouring in, Phillips said.
Some sandbags will still be necessary because the ground next to the tracks is covered in gravel and large rocks, making it impossible to create a seal with these logs, but far fewer will be needed, he said.
Between the floodwall, the potential for riverfront development and the work going into the new Library Commons building, Phillips said downtown Mount Vernon is on the cusp of a major reinvigoration.
“This is taking master plans from two decades ago and really bringing that vision into fruition," he said.
