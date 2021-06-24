MOUNT VERNON — Changes to the city of Mount Vernon's fireworks regulations are coming in 2022.
The City Council unanimously approved a new ordinance in May that will increase the fines for fireworks offenses. Fines will go up from the current range of $50 to $200 based on the number of offenses to a flat $355 per offense.
The changes go into effect May 26, 2022. Under state law, a year must elapse between the passage of changes to fireworks regulations and their effective date.
The city also clarified that mortar-style fireworks and Roman candles are not allowed under existing fireworks regulations. That clarification applies immediately.
The changes followed a study by a committee that examined the current approach and conducted a poll of Mount Vernon residents.
Just over half — 52.28% — of respondents said the current regulations were adequate and should not be changed.
However, 46.15% said the use of fireworks by private parties in Mount Vernon made them feel unsafe, and 68.4% supported stiffer penalties for violating existing rules.
While many respondents offered comments supporting the right to set off fireworks, several weighed in on the noise and danger they felt fireworks posed.
"The fireworks are so bad, I'm scared my house will catch fire. Nonstop until 1 a.m.," one wrote.
Another wrote: "Most people are safe with fireworks. A few are scary."
There were 825 Mount Vernon residents who responded to the survey.
Mount Vernon allows fireworks between noon and midnight on the Fourth of July. The only allowable fireworks are those sold under the "Safe and Sane" designation.
