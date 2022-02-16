SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley police and fire departments have some extra space after construction was completed on a storage building behind the North Township Street fire station.
The 2,475-square-foot structure allows the fire department to move equipment out of a smaller building it has shared with the police department.
The police department now has the smaller building to itself. Upgrades are upcoming to better suit the department's needs.
The cost for both projects is $234,000.
"We have both outgrown our areas," said Sedro-Woolley Fire Chief Frank Wagner. "We needed more storage space and this will supply that ... We are very excited, as excited as you can get over a storage space."
A backup fire engine stored outdoors at the fire training site will now be moved into the new building, saving time and money in regard to winterizing the engine as well as on maintenance, which includes starting it every day.
"Plus, with all our PPEs and stuff, we really needed somewhere we could grow," Wagner said. "We can park our air trailer, backup ambulance and fire engine along with our hazmat trailer up there."
Public Works Operations Supervisor Nathan Salseina said starting in early 2021 his department managed the project.
"We worked with the fire department, got the plans drawn up and then put it out to bid," Salseina said. "We were responsible for the site prep because there was a pretty good slope where the building now sets to the west."
That slope meant Public Works crews had to construct a three-foot concrete retaining wall on the back of the property. Then about 200 cubic yards of gravel was put in place to provide a level building surface.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.