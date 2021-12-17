SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley Public Works Department has two new pieces of equipment to help it clear snow off city roads.
The department recently bought a new plow attachment and a sand spreader.
The idea to buy the new equipment came out of the city's Winter Preparedness meeting in October where different segments of the city come together, look at long-range forecasts and make plans.
"We not only talk about snow and ice at that meeting, but emergency procedures involving windstorms, and a big topic of that meeting is flood prep," Public Works Operations Supervisor Nathan Salseina said.
Then it's a mater of heading outside and taking inventory.
"It all starts with our supply of salt and sand and making sure those types of materials are on hand and ready," said Salseina. "Then there is of course the equipment piece as well."
That city's current supply of sand — or eight parts sand to one part salt — is about 300 cubic yards. Salseina believes it will be enough to last through the winter.
The city's decision to use salt and sand to melt ice was an economic one, as chemical deicers are expensive.
The city doubled the size of its sand and salt storage bunker several years ago to ensure it can keep plenty on hand.
The equipment used by the city includes four snow plows and sanders that are attached to trucks.
"We only had three plows up until the beginning of this year," Salseina said. "We just added a fourth. We think that is going to be right about where we need to be."
One truck is outfitted with a plow and sander from about Halloween on. The others, which are used for other purposes, are outfitted when the need arises.
Each plow is responsible for one of four zones.
The city has streets ranked based on street function, traffic volume and importance to the welfare of the community.
Streets classified as Snow Plow Routes in the city's Snow and Ice Control Policy are plowed first. These are high volume, connect major sections of the city and provide access for emergency services.
"Main arterials are the priority to start," Salseina said. "Then it just continues."
From there, plowing starts with the Central Business District and moves outward.
Highway 9 and Highway 20 within city limits are the responsibility of the city, but normally state Department of Transportation crews will plow and sand these routes as they do other sections of the highways.
City personnel will help out as needed and are responsible for clearing intersections.
After the highest priority streets are plowed, the remaining city streets are cleared.
Second priority streets are those providing access to schools and businesses, third priority streets are in low volume residential areas, and fourth priority streets are alleys and city parking lots.
