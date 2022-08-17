SEDRO-WOOLLEY — For the better part of 100 years, the Woolley family’s large, fenced plot in what is known as the old section of Union Cemetery contained two headstones.
They belonged to P.A. Woolley, the town’s founder who was buried in 1912, and to his wife, Catherine Loucks Woolley, who was buried in 1924.
It wasn’t until recently, however, that research by the city of Sedro-Woolley found that two sons of P.A. and Catherine Woolley are also buried in the family plot.
“We were just going through the old plat maps and it said there were two sons buried in the plot,” said city Parks and Recreation Operations Supervisor Nathan Salseina. “In the paperwork, they were marked NS (no stone). I don’t think anyone really had any idea they were even there.”
The city has taken care of the oversight.
The final resting places of Phillip L. Woolley (1869-1934) and William A. Woolley (1862-1935) are now marked with headstones donated by Lemley Chapel.
City Council member JoEllen Kesti, who donates her time to clean the cemetery’s headstones, is glad to see the new headstones in place.
“I am so excited to see Mr. Woolley’s two sons that were buried with him finally with headstones,” Kesti said. “So now they can be forever remembered with their parents.”
The final resting places of the Woolley sons were discovered as the city of Sedro-Woolley is making an effort to modernize its record keeping of the cemetery.
In 2021, it purchased a cemetery information management system to digitally catalog all of the cemetery’s records.
“We have some really, really old records kept in vaults at City Hall,” Salseina said. “They are pretty limited because up until about 1973, I believe, the cemetery was privately owned.
“So it’s just the original paper records that got transferred to the city when it took ownership of the cemetery.”
As the city moves the paper records into a digital format, Salseina has walked the cemetery, looking at the plots to verify that what the records state is actually what is there.
“It has been a lot of evenings and weekend work,” he said.
It was the research by Salseina and Kesti that eventually led to the resting sites of the Woolley brothers.
“There are a lot of graves with no stones out at the cemetery, particularly in the older section,” Salseina said. “There are some that may have had a stone at one time, but something happened to it. Others may have simply been made of wood and rotted away.”
Kesti said she is happy to be part of the project to get the cemetery’s records in shape.
“I am really passionate about these projects,” she said. “These people need to be remembered. They deserve that. It’s all part of this town’s history.”
Salseina hopes to have the cemetery’s records fully digitized by early next year. He estimates about 70% of the information has been uploaded into the program.
“We are just slowly working our way through the records and then having to input all the information manually has taken some time,” he said. “The finance department has been working on it. I have been working on it.
“It’s kind of morbid, but I kind of like recognizing the people who are there who don’t have a stone. I think it’s just kind of a nice thing to do. Bringing history back to life has been fun.”
Eventually, all the information will be available online for those in the midst of genealogy projects.
“Once it’s complete, you will be able to go onto a website, type in the cemetery, then a relative’s name and it will drop a pin right on the person’s grave,” Salseina said. “This is going to make it so much easier to find the exact location of individuals.”
