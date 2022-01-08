SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The city of Sedro-Woolley has plenty to focus on in what is expected to be a busy year.
Still, Mayor Julia Johnson and City Administrator Charlie Bush are optimistic the city will be able to get things done.
“There is most certainly a lot going on here,” Bush said. “Infrastructure, demands for parks, the America Recovery Program Act. And just like every other city, we are still figuring out how to use those funds, and, of course, economic development. So there is a lot to work on.”
COVID-19 will continue to be a focus for the city in regard to its policies.
Johnson said economic development is at the forefront of her goals for the city. She said the city is looking to hire a consultant with ARPA funds to give it direction on how best to go about economic development.
“We hope to begin that process this year, and establishing a good plan and good policy for the next couple years,” she said.
The mayor said the City Council wants to see strong businesses that employ those who live in Sedro-Woolley.
“We want to bring in businesses that we believe actually identify and reflect how we see ourselves as a city,” she said. “We want people to come here and be able to build their dreams.”
Bush said there is a “fine balance” between economic development and growth. He said economic development doesn’t always mean growth needs to follow.
“Sometimes that means making what you have in place more robust,” he said. “At the same time, you are trying to preserve what really draws people and keeps people in the community.”
Going hand in hand with development are improvements and additions to infrastructure.
“We have infrastructure projects that we are going to continue to advocate for funding from the Legislature,” Bush added.
Those projects include the Jones Road/John Liner and Trail Road corridors, as well as the expansion and continued renovation of the city’s public works and solid waste facilities.
The addition of new parks as well as the renovation of others are on the city’s to-do list this year.
“We have some key parks objectives that we get to work on as well,” Bush said. “Olmsted Park and Memorial Park are two we will be talking about a fair amount this year.”
Johnson said Memorial Park has been in need of improvement for decades, saying ARPA funds will be used to finish the project that may stretch into 2023.
A new park to be located on Reed Street is also in the works, as is work on Olmsted Park.
“We are extremely excited about getting started on Olmsted Park,” Johnson said. “The plans for that to reflect the history of Northern State have been made and now it’s just a matter of getting the pavement, structures and equipment.
“Once Memorial and Olmsted are completed, we will focus on the park on Reed Street.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.