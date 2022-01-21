SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley Fire Department is working on an interlocal agreement with the Skagit Public Utility District that would put the water provider in charge of fire hydrant maintenance within the city.
"This is a huge win for us," Sedro-Woolley Fire Chief Frank Wagner said. "It's a big deal."
Sedro-Woolley has about 440 hydrants.
"In terms of time and man hours, we are happy to let the PUD assume maintenance of our hydrants," Wagner said. "It's their system and they know everything about it."
If all goes as planned, the PUD will assume responsibility for hydrant maintenance within the next couple months.
PUD General Manager George Sidhu said he contacted the city about taking over the maintenance. He said the PUD has maintained Mount Vernon's approximately 1,470 hydrants since 2019.
It's the PUD's intent to sign agreements with not only Sedro-Woolley, but Burlington as well.
The agreements commit the PUD to maintenance on every hydrant once every five years.
"We have a schedule, an asset management system that tracks our maintenance on these hydrants, and we cycle through once every five years," Sidhu said.
Maintenance of a hydrant takes an hour or two. It includes checking the water pressure, a flow test (water out of all the ports) and checking the hydrant's valve that is usually located 6 to 20 feet away.
"That valve is in the ground and can either isolate that hydrant or open it so it's connected to the system," Sidhu said. "We have to make sure that valve works."
The PUD also paint hydrants if needed.
The PUD knows the location of every fire hydrant on its water system to within 0.1 of a centimeter.
"The mapping system we use is extremely accurate," Sidhu said. "When our crews are out in the field, they can touch on a hydrant on the screen and it will give them all the information about the hydrant."
That not only includes location, but the year the hydrant was installed, type of hydrant and maintenance schedule. All the information is available to fire departments as well.
The PUD will not charge the city for taking over maintenance of the hydrants.
Instead, in exchange for maintaining the hydrants the PUD is asking the city to waive some fees on future permits.
Sidhu said the situation in Skagit County is unique because three of the four cities do not own their water systems. In cities where they do — such as Anacortes, Bellingham and Everett — the maintenance is done by the cities as part of the city's services.
Sidhu said it makes sense for the PUD to maintain the hydrants that are on its water system.
"From our perspective, we own the water system and we want to maintain our system's integrity and protect public health," he said.
"We feel we are the best choice to do any maintenance on any facet of the water system, and fire hydrants are directly connected to that water system."
