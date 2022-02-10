SEDRO-WOOLLEY — After years of planning, the city of Sedro-Woolley is in the midst of construction on two major projects.
A new wastewater treatment laboratory/operations facility and a new public works building are being built at a cost of about $6.3 million.
Construction on the Alexander Street buildings started in November with completion expected in early September.
The current laboratory/operations facility and public works building have been in use for decades.
“It’s about replacing inadequate facilities,” said Public Works Director Mark Freiberger.
The project includes demolition and replacement of the current wastewater treatment facility laboratory/operations building with a new, 3,727-square-foot facility expected to remain in service for about 20 years.
The new public works facility will be a 9,286-square-foot building.
The demolition of the existing lab/operations building will allow the city to again use a treatment tank located beneath the building.
That tank has not been used because when it is used odors from it make their way into the lab/operations building.
“Not using the tank, however, did limit the capacity of the system by a fair amount,” Freiberger said. “Now that we are growing up to the treatment capacity of the plant, we need to have that (tank’s) capacity back.”
Once brought into service, the tank will give the wastewater plant the capacity it needs until the next expansion — possibly in 2027 or 2028.
That upcoming expansion means the city will lose several structures. The next phase of construction will address those losses.
The new public works building being constructed is one Freiberger describes as a “true public works facility.”
It will house solid waste, fleet and public works employees and equipment.
There will also be five bays, including three for the largest of the city’s equipment. The current bays are too small and force the part-time mechanic to work on large equipment outside in the elements.
“Our ultimate goal is to bring all the maintenance into the city and have a full-time mechanic who would manage and maintain our entire fleet including our fire and police vehicles,” Freiberger said. “... We continue to prepare for the future here at the city.”
