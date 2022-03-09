SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Leo Jacobs is doing what he can to keep debris collected by the city's street sweeper and vacuum truck out of landfills.
Much of what he and his staff collects is repurposed to fill certain voids, holes or dips within the city of Sedro-Woolley.
"If it's cost effective, I'm going to do it," said Jacobs, Sedro-Woolley's Solid Waste Division foreman/supervisor.
While Jacobs is responsible for what the street sweeper and vacuum truck ingest, Public Works Supervisor Nathan Salseina is responsible for how it gets done.
Neither are flashy endeavors.
The lone operator of the city's lone street sweeper works to keep streets clean two days a week during the spring and summer, and three days a week during the fall and winter.
"Certain other times, say, like after a snow event, he has been sweeping five days a week to try and get all that sand picked up," Salseina said.
The debris collected by the street sweeper is dumped into a bunker at the the city's recycling facility. The debris vacuumed out of the storm drains is placed in a separate bunker nearby.
After as much of the water as possible is removed, the sweeper's spoils are put through a shaker screen to separate it into usable and unusable matter. The same is done for storm drain material, except at a much slower pace.
Jacobs said vacuum truck debris siphoned out of storm drains tends to be full of clay and silt, and takes months to dry out.
"So there is a lot of stuff in there," he said. "When we put it through a screening process, I'd say my staff gets about 98% of all the garbage and miscellaneous stuff out of it."
The end result is two products — one placed into a bunker of unusable material destined for a transfer station and the other into a bunker of material the city can repurpose.
When possible, Jacobs said the usable material will be mixed with wood chips made from storm debris the city has collected to bulk it up.
Jacobs puts that material through a testing process to look for heavy oils, carcinogens and heavy metals. It must meet certain parameters set by the state in order to be used as fill.
Jacobs has never had such material exceed the state's level of contamination.
"We have always been able to use our stuff for filling voids, holes, dips in city right of ways where there is space to put it ... No potholes, we leave that to the street department," Jacobs said.
The result in cost savings is about 95%.
"If we have to run all that stuff to the transfer station at $60 to $70 per ton, it adds up," Jacobs said. "We save a tremendous amount of money with this and that's exactly what we want to do."
