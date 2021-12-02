Clear Lake man found dead in floodwaters By KIMBERLY CAUVEL @Kimberly_SVH KIMBERLY CAUVEL Author email Dec 2, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Clear Lake man who went missing after visiting a Sedro-Woolley restaurant on Sunday was found dead Wednesday in his vehicle, which had been hidden for several days under Skagit River floodwaters. Skagit County Sheriff's Office Chief Criminal Deputy Tobin Meyer said how the man and his vehicle became submerged in a flooded field off Francis and Debay Isle roads west of Clear Lake is unclear.The Skagit County Coroner's Officer is performing an autopsy to determine cause of death. The man, 74-year-old Jim Foster, left home on Sunday driving a Kia Rio and was expected back by 1:30 p.m. His family reported him missing about 3:30 p.m. An investigation confirmed Foster made it to his Sedro-Woolley destination, but cellphone records showed his last registered location was in the vicinity of a wildlife preserve along Francis Road. On Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection dispatched a helicopter to the area to search for Foster, but saw only floodwaters. On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office returned to the scene with a drone used for search and rescue. Because floodwaters had receded, Meyer said the car was partially visible. "We just saw the rooftop," he said. A water rescue team was deployed to the car, where Meyer said Foster's body was recovered from the driver's seat. — Reporter Kimberly Cauvel: 360-416-2199, kcauvel@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kimberly_SVH, Facebook.com/bykimberlycauvel More from this section SVC Roundup: Men's basketball team remains perfect Posted: 9:45 a.m. Wednesday's Prep Roundup: Anacortes boys' basketball team hits the court Posted: 9:12 a.m. Letter: Dams prevented great flooding Posted: Dec. 2, 2021 Locals run and raise funds at New York City Marathon Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 Minor flooding still a possibility Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Floodwater Tobin Meyer Jim Foster Hydrography Tourism Sport Motor Vehicle Skagit County Clear Lake Customs Border Protection KIMBERLY CAUVEL Author email Follow KIMBERLY CAUVEL Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Forecast: Second round of major Skagit River flooding ahead Island Hospital CEO steps down Skagit River flood predictions downgraded Feds: Dams helped prevent more severe Skagit River flooding Skagit Valley Herald Defensive Football Player of the Year: Connor Davis Tweets by goskagit
