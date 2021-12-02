goskagit

A Clear Lake man who went missing after visiting a Sedro-Woolley restaurant on Sunday was found dead Wednesday in his vehicle, which had been hidden for several days under Skagit River floodwaters. 

Skagit County Sheriff's Office Chief Criminal Deputy Tobin Meyer said how the man and his vehicle became submerged in a flooded field off Francis and Debay Isle roads west of Clear Lake is unclear.

The Skagit County Coroner's Officer is performing an autopsy to determine cause of death. 

The man, 74-year-old Jim Foster, left home on Sunday driving a Kia Rio and was expected back by 1:30 p.m. His family reported him missing about 3:30 p.m. 

An investigation confirmed Foster made it to his Sedro-Woolley destination, but cellphone records showed his last registered location was in the vicinity of a wildlife preserve along Francis Road. 

On Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection dispatched a helicopter to the area to search for Foster, but saw only floodwaters. 

On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office returned to the scene with a drone used for search and rescue. Because floodwaters had receded, Meyer said the car was partially visible. 

"We just saw the rooftop," he said. 

A water rescue team was deployed to the car, where Meyer said Foster's body was recovered from the driver's seat. 

— Reporter Kimberly Cauvel: 360-416-2199, kcauvel@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kimberly_SVH, Facebook.com/bykimberlycauvel

More from this section

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.