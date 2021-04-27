Progress continues to be made in the clearing of snow off Highway 20 through the North Cascades as about 8 miles remain to be cleared.
State Department of Transportation spokesperson Lauren Loebsack said the highway may be open by May 9.
On the west side of the crest of the North Cascades, the highway has been cleared to milepost 155, while the crew on the east side has reached milepost 163 and has begun cleaning out the Liberty Bell avalanche chutes.
"Ultimately, there was a little more snow there on average than in the past," Loebsack said.
Crews report some avalanche chutes remain full of snow, and with persistent warm weather there is risk of avalanche.
The Department of Transportation advises that those interested in recreating between the closure points should consult the Northwest Avalanche Center for current backcountry avalanche conditions.
The road remains closed at milepost 134 near Newhalem and milepost 177 at Early Winters.
Once the roadway is cleared and the avalanche chutes have been cleaned out, repairs will be done to the roadway.
"That's the next step, making sure of the necessary road repairs," Loebsack said. "When those slides are coming down naturally in the winter, they are bringing down plenty of debris. It's really fascinating to see the crunched guard rails, bent signs and the scraping and breaking of the road. So we have to go through and make sure that is all traffic ready prior to the opening."
