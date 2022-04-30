A drawing by Rafael O’Connor envisions a rock climbing wall on the back side of the concrete silos in Silo Park.
CONCRETE — Visible from Highway 20, old concrete silos welcome visitors to Concrete and celebrate the industry that is part of the town’s history.
Now Jeremy Akers and his 12-year-old daughter Gwyneth want to build a rock climbing wall on the silos.
The pair have been working on plans for the wall for two years.
Gwyneth said the wall will not have color holds like those in a rock climbing gym. Instead, all of the holds will be gray to match the color of the silos, giving climbers a more natural experience.
Rafael O’Connor had the same idea for the concrete silos, and has lent a hand planning and drawing up the wall.
The Akers family is privately funding the wall’s construction and will reinvest money generated from it back into the town.
Since Concrete is a small town, team sports can be difficult if there aren’t enough kids to make a full team, Jeremy Akers said.
Rock climbing offers kids an individual sport, and is a hobby for locals and visitors alike.
Gwyneth said she is passionate about rock climbing and likes the challenge of figuring out how to get up a wall.
Jeremy Akers said one goal of the wall is to attract to the town visitors who may be on their way to North Cascades National Park, for example.
Experienced climbers could use the wall for training before heading to the park and beginners could rent gear and try out climbing, he said.
The father-daughter duo formed an LLC, reviewed land easements, got insurance and developed a site plan.
The next step is to rent all of the equipment needed and get started on the project. Then they can start setting the routes.
The physical work of setting the routes will not take very long, Jeremy said.
In the future, there could be a section of the silos that will be designated for bouldering, which doesn’t require ropes, making the wall more accessible to people regardless of gear.
Gwyneth said that her favorite climb so far was an artificial wall in Reno, Nevada, that she climbed when she was 10.
She liked the feeling of climbing high while spectators below cheered her on.
Gwyneth wants other people to experience the same thing in Concrete.
— Reporter Maddie Smith 360-416-2139, msmith@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Maddie_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.