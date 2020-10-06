With the COVID-19 pandemic driving up the demand for food assistance, Skagit Valley Food Co-op members donated $10,000 to support operations at the Skagit Food Distribution Center.
Cole Blitzenburg, manager of the distribution center, said the donation is "very sizable and impactful" to the center's work, adding it will help with "providing some sort of stability for people in turbulent times."
With an additional $10,000, he said the food distribution center could buy between 150,000 and 200,000 pounds of locally-grown produce to help families struggling during the pandemic while supporting Skagit County's small farms.
The food distribution center, operated by Community Action of Skagit County, serves as a hub for food banks and other food assistance programs throughout the county, he said.
The donation came from co-op members' annual patronage refunds, a program that reimburses members based on a percentage of what they spend each year, said Nicole Vander Muelen, marketing and outreach director for the co-op.
Each year, members of the co-op are prompted to donate this reimbursement, but Vander Muelen said most years there isn't much interest.
"This year, we made it front and center," she said.
The co-op already works with food banks in the county, because Vander Muelen said they share a goal of providing quality food to the community.
In a time when food insecurity and demand at local food bands are spiking, she said it was important that the co-op go above and beyond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.